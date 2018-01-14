India 4/0 at lunch on day two
By PTI | Published: 14th January 2018 03:46 PM |
Last Updated: 14th January 2018 03:48 PM | A+A A- |
Centurion, Jan 14 (PTI) India were four for no loss at lunch on day two of the second Test against South Africa here today.
Brief scores: South Africa 335 all out in 113.5 overs (Markram 94, Du Plessis 63, Amla 82; Ashwin 4/13, Ishant 3/46). India 4/0 in one over (Vijay batting 4, Rahul 0). PTI BS BS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.