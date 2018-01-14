Centurion, Jan 14 (PTI) India were 80 for two at tea on day two of the second Test against South Africa here today.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 335 all out in 113.5 overs (Markram 94, Du Plessis 63, Amla 82; Ashwin 4/13, Ishant 3/46).

India 1st innings: 80 for 2 in 28 overs (Murali Vijay batting 31, Virat Kohli batting 39; M Morkel 1/24). PTI ATK ATK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.