Puducherry, Jan 14 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today welcomed the 'attitudinal change' in Welfare Minister M Kandasamy who had said he would not make any hostile comment against her hereafter through the media.

Bedi in a WhatsApp message to media persons said she was happy "to see the attitudinal change in the Minister. I am grateful to him." She said the Welfare Minister and other Ministers should realise that all appointed public servants were there to fulfil their responsibilities so that no auditor can find fault with them in future.

"Hence the Ministers should avoid criticising officials also and more particularly, the Finance Secretary,"she said.

Kandasamy had yesterday extended an olive branch to the Lt Governor, with whom he has been at loggerheads over rejection of his departments' various proposals.

He had announced he would refrain from making "hostile comments or criticism" against Bedi as a 'coordinated approach' and mutual understanding alone would help for implementation of the schemes.

He also said that he had conveyed his decision to Bedi at a meeting with her recently.

He however charged yesterday the Finance Secretary with blocking implementation of welfare schemes by the government.

The former IPS officer said that the Finance Secretary is accountable to the auditors and bound by financial rules in implementation of schemes`.

"No one is immune from lawful functioning and hence accusing an official does not help. It only weakens the trust of the people in the government`, she added. PTI COR APR APR .

