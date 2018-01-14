Imphal, Jan 14 (PTI) Hockey Madhya Bharat, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Delhi Hockey and Bengal Hockey Association (BHA) won their respective pool matches of the eighth Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2018 (B Division), here today.

In the opening match of the day, it was Hockey Madhya Bharat, who won their first match of the competition when they beat Hockey Himachal 4-3 in a very competitive Pool F encounter.

In another Pool F match, Punjab National Bank beat Kerala Hockey 11-0 to register their second consecutive win.

In Pool G, Delhi Hockey beat Hockey Rajasthan 14-1 to maintain their winning run in the competition.

Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Coorg played out a 1-1 draw in Pool H as both teams produced a great defensive performance.

Later in the day, Bengal Hockey Association kept their 100 per cent record in Pool H as they won their second consecutive match of the competition beating Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 4-3. PTI SSC SSC .

