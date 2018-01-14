New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Foggy weather conditions caused travel disruptions in the national capital in the early part of the day.

It was cold in the morning with the mercury dipping to 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The city had a high of 25 degrees Celsius owing to a sun-washed afternoon.

The humidity oscillated between 97 and 32 per cent.

The MeT office has forecast a clear sky with shallow fog tomorrow morning and the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle around 6 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

PTI PKS GVS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.