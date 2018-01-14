Los Angeles, Jan 14 (PTI) Popular ABC sitcom "Modern Family" is slated to end after its tenth season next year.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd Â— co-creators of the popular ABC sitcom Â— revealed that they "can't imagine" the series continuing after season 10.

"Our plan is to end it at 10," Levitan said. "If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that's the right way to do it." Although Levitan said that the decision to wrap up the series had not been finalised yet, he added, "I just can't imagine that we'd go past that." The show is currently on its ninth season.

Lloyd said they have already started thinking of "loose ideas" for how to end the series.

"Modern Family" stars Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland and Ed O'Neill. PTI SHD SHD .

