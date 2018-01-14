New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a private dinner for his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence here tonight.

"Delighted to welcome Mrs. Netanyahu and PM @netanyahu to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. @IsraeliPM," Modi tweeted.

Earlier in day, Modi, setting aside protocol, received Netanyahu at the airport. He welcomed Netanyahu with a hug upon his arrival.

The two leaders also attended a ceremony to rename Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk, after the Israeli city of Haifa.

Modi and Netanyahu are known to share a warm rapport. PTI PR SMN .

