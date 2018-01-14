New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The following are PTI's top stories from northern region at 6.30 pm: STORIES ON THE WIRE: DEL22 HR-RAPE-MURDER-DALIT Two minor Dalit girls raped, murdered in separate incidents Chandigarh: Two minor Dalit girls allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in Haryana, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.

DES17 CIC-KEJRIWAL CIC wants Kejriwal's presence in RTI matter related to his service books New Delhi: The CIC directs Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it in a matter pertaining to an RTI applicant seeking information related to his service records as an Indian Revenue Service officer and an NGO he ran.

DES32 POL-BJP-NORTHEAST BJP, RSS leaders meet over polls in 3 northeastern states New Delhi: Several BJP and RSS leaders meet at the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh here to hold deliberations on the upcoming assembly polls in three northeastern states -- Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

DES26 JK-POLLS Pol parties raise security concerns ahead of local polls in JK Srinagar: Flagging concern about security during panchayat elections next month in Jammu and Kashmir, political parties say the atmosphere is "worrisome" and "not conducive" for holding the polls at the moment.

