Raipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Naman Ojha hit a strokeful fifty after Avesh Khan claimed three wickets as Madhya Pradesh notched up a five-wicket win over Chattisgarh in a T20 match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here today.

Put into bat, Chattisgarh posted 150 for 7, riding on a 45-ball 47 by skipper AN Khare and some useful contributions by VS Kushwah (32), Ashutosh Singh (29) and S Chandraker (25).

Madhya Pradesh then came out with all cylinders blazing as opener RM Patidar (30) and Ojha (58) amassed 82 in 8.1 overs to set the foundation.

However, MP suffered a mini-collapse once Patidar was dismissed as Shivendra Singh struck twice in the 12th over to reduce Madhya Pradesh to 97-3.

S Dhaliwal (27 not out) and PM Sahani (21 not out) then took the team home.

Earlier, Avesh (3/29) picked up three crucial wickets, dismissing Rishabh Tiwari (3), Ashutosh and Shakeeb Ahmed (0).

Brief Score: Chattisgarh: 150 for 7 overs in 20 overs (AN Khare 47; A Khan 3/29) Madhya Pradesh: 154 for 5 in 19.3 overs (N Ojha 58; S Singh 2/22, VS Kushwah 2/22). PTI ATK ATK .

