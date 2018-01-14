Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Slow and steady wins the race is Diana Penty's mantra in life and the actor says she prefers waiting for "quality" work rather than picking anything and everything that comes her way.

The 32-year-old actor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with "Cocktail", said she never gives her nod to a project if she is unsure about the part offered.

"I don't want to be in films just to look good. I want to contribute as an actor towards quality cinema.

"I do wait for the correct offer to come my way. It takes a long time but till the time I am not 100 per cent sure about doing it, I don't do it. One has to be patient in waiting for good offers," Diana told PTI.

The actor said she feels blessed that she is getting opportunities to play different characters.

"Personally, you have these little goals for yourself as an actor to keep on reinventing yourself with every film and it feels good when people notice it," she added.

Diana will next be seen in "Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran" and "Happy Bhaag Jayegi" sequel.

In "Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran", the actor plays the role of an Army officer. The film also stars John Abraham.

Meanwhile, Diana recently unveiled Gigi Hadid x Maybelline limited edition signature collection here.

The actor said Hadid is an inspiration and an icon for the current generation. PTI KKP SHD RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.