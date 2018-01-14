Beijing, Jan 14 (PTI) Nearly one in three preschool children in China spend more than 30 minutes online each day for entertainment, according to a study.

The study, released this week, also showed that parents are rarely aware of their children's internet activity, state- run Xinhua news agency reported.

The study by an education research centre under the China National Youth Palace Association found that about 29 per cent of children aged between three and six spend more than half an hour online every day.

For children aged 14, over 60 per cent of them are online for more than 30 minutes every day. PTI KJV CPS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.