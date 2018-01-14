Mathura, Jan 14 (PTI) Opposition leaders today hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the murder of former village head and cabinet minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary's relative, in Chatta police station area here.

Sharman Chaudhary, former head of Gohari village, was shot dead allegedly by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants yesterday. The deceased was related to the state cabinet minister for dairy development.

"The incident underlines the fact that the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating as even kin of cabinet ministers are not safe," Pradeep Mathur, former leader of state Congress legislature party, said.

Ajai Gautam, AAP district convener, said it appeared that "SP government part-2" was under rule.

District RLD chief Kunvar Narendra Singh, on the other hand, demanded the transfer of district police chief as he accused the official of "failing" to control the crime.

Samajwadi Party leader Tanveer Ahmad alleged that the northern state was under "Jungle Raj".

Meanwhile, district police chief Swapnil Mamgai has formed five teams to probe the case. PTI CORR SRY .

