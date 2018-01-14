8th race: The S Rangarajan Gold Trophy - 1100 M 8th race: The S Rangarajan Gold Trophy - 1100 M Silk Baby (Mr Wayne Beck) 51.5 Prashant P Dhebe first Baryshinkov 53 Arshad Asbar second Mantra 55 I Chisty third Via Amoris 61 Saddam Hussein fourth Not run: Victorio Rest all ran.

Won by 1-3/4, 8L, 3/4 L.

Time: Tote: Rs 9 for win, Rs 6, Rs 18 and Rs 9 for places.

Winner trained by: Craig Marshall Favourite: Silk Baby SHP: Rs 80 Quinella: Rs 186 Forecast: Rs 398 Tanalla: Rs 2091 on 13 tickets. (MORE) PTI COR APR APR .

