Sudarshan Chakra Corps to celebrate Army Day tomorrow
By PTI | Published: 14th January 2018 10:06 PM |
Last Updated: 14th January 2018 10:04 PM | A+A A- |
Bhopal, Jan 14 (PTI) The Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Army's Southern Command will celebrate the Army Day here tomorrow with gaiety.
The day will begin with a wreath laying function at the war memorial, an officer attached to the Sudarshan Chakra Corps said.
He also said a musical programme has been organised at the Yodhasthal on the Airport Road here for the public in the evening.
Similarly, a musical bonanza by children of Army Public School and taekwondo display by army personnel will be other highlights of programme, which is being organised from 4 to 5 pm, he added.
Entry will be free of charge for the visitors for the programme, the officer added. PTI LAL NRB .
