Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi inmates have allegedly fled the Alipore Central Correctional Home, where they were imprisoned for the past three years for various offences, a senior jail official said today.

The matter surfaced this morning during the counting of the inmates, following which two jail wardens were suspended for "dereliction of duty", a senior officer of West Bengal Correctional Services told PTI today.

"Farooq Howaldar, Iman Chaudhuri and Firdos Shiekh were found missing from the Alipore Central Correctional Home this morning when the regular counting was completed," the officer said.

The jail authorities brought sniffer dogs to the correctional home to investigate the manner in which the trio managed to "escape".

"Going by our initial probe, it seems, they have used bed sheets as ropes to climb up the huge boundary walls of the jail to flee," he said.

Howaldar was jailed because of his involvement in a dacoity case, Chaudhuri for a kidnapping case and Sheikh for illegally infiltrating into India, another source in the prison said.

"We are looking into the matter. The photographs of the three prisoners have been sent to all police stations in and the around the city. Police deployed at the borders of the state have been alerted. Hopefully they will be nabbed soon," the senior officer added. PTI SCH RMS .

