By Aditi Khanna London, Jan 14 (PTI) Police in Britain's Leicester city, home to a large Indian-origin population, have warned against bogus faith healers who con people out of large sums of money, a media report has said.

Officers from Leicestershire Police's Belgrave and Rushey Mead areas posted their warning on the Belgrave Community Facebook page.

"Belgrave and Rushey Mead police are alerting residents to be aware of bogus faith or spiritual healers," police said.

"Please remind family and friends, especially those who may be suffering from stress or worry, not to be drawn into handing over large amounts of money for these 'services'," it said.

Police believe that such bogus healers usually target vulnerable people, 'Leicester Mercury' newspaper reported.

"They offer their services to people who may have business problems, marital disputes or are in poor health.

They will advertise their services through local and national radio, newspaper adverts and flyers which are delivered door to door," a police spokesperson said.

"They will claim that money given to them will be returned to their victims many times over and threaten those who do not pay with curses and black magic. If anyone is aware of anyone claiming to be a faith healer we would like to hear from you," the spokesperson said. PTI AK MRJ .

