Dehradun, Jan 14 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today flagged off an all-women car rally to create awareness among the people of the state about the importance of saving the girl child.

"Enthused by the success of the Centre's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, we have also launched a similar campaign in view of the heavily skewed child sex ratio in the districts of Pithoragarh, Haridwar and Champavat and it has already begun to yield results," the chief minister said at the flag-off ceremony.

In Pithoragarh, the sex ratio has increased from 813 girls to 914 girls for 1,000 boys over the last 10 months which is a positive sign, he said.

"Buoyed by our initial success we are now planning to have 'Beti Bachao Beti Padao' brand ambassadors in each block," he said.

The rally was organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) whose Uttarakhand chapter was launched here yesterday.

