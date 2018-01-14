Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Starting this year, the West Bengal government would celebrate the Makar Sankranti day as the Lok Sanskriti Dibas to promote folk artists of the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said.

She also extended her wishes to the people on occasion of Makar Sankranti.

"Wishing everyone the best on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. From this year, we will be celebrating this day as Lok Sanskriti Dibas in #Bengal to promote the folk artistes of our State," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle today.

Makar Sankranti, celebrated on this day every January, as the first day of the sun's transit into the Makar (Capricorn). It also marks the end of winter season and the start of longer days. PTI SCH NN .

