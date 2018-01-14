Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: The cyclonic circulation extending upto 1.5 kms a. s.

l. over west Bangla Desh and neighbourhood now lies over southeast Bangla Desh and neighbourhood. The trough of low at mean sea level over equatorial Indian ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal persists and now seen as a feeble trough.

A fresh trough of low at mean sea level runs from Maldives area to north Maharashtra coast. The western disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbourhood has become less marked.

Cold Wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, south Haryana and north Rajasthan. Severe cold day conditions prevailed at many places over Bihar and at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh and cold day conditions prevailed at isolated places over Tripura and West Bengal and Sikkim.

Night temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of Odisha, Jharkhand and of west Uttar Pradesh and in remaining parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and of east Uttar Pradesh and were below normal in some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir and of Kerala and in remaining parts of Haryana.

They were markedly above normal in Gujarat State; appreciably above normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa States, coastal Andhra Pradesh and of north interior Karnataka and in remaining parts of Rajasthan and of Saurashtra and Kutch and were above normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Tamil Nadu and of coastal and south interior Karnataka and in remaining parts of east Madhya Pradesh and of Kerala. They were normal over the rest of the country. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 2.5ÂÂ‹C at Hissar (Haryana).

Dense to very dense fog (visibility . 50m) observed at Dhubri, Silchar (Assam and Meghalaya), Kailashar (Tripura ), Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim), Patna (Bihar), Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur (east Uttar Pradesh), Bahraich (west Uttar Pradesh), Patiala (Punjab). Dense fog (visibility . 200m) observed at Bhagalpur (Bihar), Lucknow (east Uttar Pradesh), Ludhiana (Punjab), Ganganagar (west Rajasthan).

Shallow to moderate fog (visibility . 500m) observed at Guwahati (Assam and Meghalaya), Malda(Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim), Shantineketan and Kolkata (Gangetic West Bengal), Paradip (Odisha), Gaya (Bihar), Agra and Bareilly (west Uttar Pradesh), Hissar (Haryana) and Visakhapattinam and Ongole (coastal Andhra Pradesh) in the morning hours. PTI BAS BAS .

