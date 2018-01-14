Sagar Island (WB), Jan 14 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was killed and eight others were injured when their bus overturned at Kalibajar area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a senior official of the district administration said.

The bus carrying Gangasagar pilgrims turned turtle while trying to overtake another vehicle, South 24 Parganas District Magistrate Y Ratnakara Rao told PTI.

Sugiya Devi (65), a resident of Jharkhand's Palamu district, received multiple injuries in the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared 'brought dead', he said.

"Eight others, including the bus driver, are undergoing treatment at the hospital and they are out of danger. Sugiya Devi's body has been airlifted to Kolkata," Rao said.

It's a case of over-speeding and low visibility due to fog in the early hours, the DM said, adding that nobody has been arrested as yet and the police are trying to extract more information in the case from the bus driver.

"Nobody has been arrested so far as the matter is still under investigation," he said. PTI SCH RMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.