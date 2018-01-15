Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) European aircraft maker Airbus today announced that it has revised upwards the average list- prices by 2 per cent across products product lines, a move that will make leasing or purchasing of the planes costlier.

The new prices come into effect from January 1, Airbus said in a statement today.

All major domestic carriers with the exception of no- frills SpiceJet are either only Airbus planes or have the a mix of both Airbus and Boeing planes in their fleet.

"Airbus has increased the average list-prices by 2 per cent across the product line, effective January 1," the statement said.

Commenting on the new prices, John Leahy, chief operating officer of commercial aircraft at Airbus said "the new pricing reflects our continuous investments into aircraft programmes to maximise their value for our customers' satisfaction." Indian airlines are likely to induct over 900 aircraft in the coming years, with IndiGo, which is the largest customer for the plane-maker in the country, alone expected to add 448 planes.

According to data available with the aviation ministry, budget airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia are set to significantly expand their respective fleet sizes.

Going by the order book with Airbus and Boeing, most of these airlines will be inducting Airbus planes, IndiGo leading the pack. PTI IAS RAM BEN BEN .

