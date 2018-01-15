Lonavala, Jan 14 (PTI) Shilpa Shinde was tonight crowned the winner of reality TV series "Bigg Boss 11", beating Hina Khan through live voting.

Polls conducted by quite a few media houses and social media had predicted Shinde would go on to win the show.

The show that premiered on October 1 last year, had its finale today here, with Shilpa and Hina competing for the winner's title. Inmates Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma was evicted due to less number of votes polled for them.

The finale had Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as the special guest alongside host Salman Khan.

The controversial reality show had quite a few performances by contestants between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Sinha, among others.

The contestants of this season were Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Benafshaa Soonawala, Luv Sinha, Bandgi Kalra, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sapna Choudhary, Zubair Khan, Shivani Durgah, Jyoti Kumari, Lucinda Nicholas and Dhinchak Pooja.

The show, hosted by Salman Khan, had the contestants divided into two groups - Gharvale and Padosi.

The sprawling "Bigg Boss" house spread across 19,400 square feet had 90 cameras installed in it. The house in the picturesque Lonavala, near Mumbai, was designed by director Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita.

The show was aired on Colors channel. PTI KKP IJT .

