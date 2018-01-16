By B D Narayankar Paris, Jan 16 (PTI) Cast Software envisions building a software intelligence market to address costly IT outages experienced by global companies like HSBC and Google in recent times, its Chairman and CEO Vincent Delaroche said today.

Cast provides software intelligence to IT companies for measuring their software structural quality.

Speaking to PTI in an interview here, Delaroche said, "When I was six years old I always fancied to have a meal with Elon Musk to listen to him. He has so many innovative ideas, ideas which have the potential of disrupting the status quo of the industry for better." "Musk's ideas motivated me to make the invisible visible by providing objective software measurement and making it easier to see whatÂ’s going inside software.

"Even in my teens, I wanted to create a new industry category that would have an impact, and Cast is the realisation of this long-drawn dream. We want to consolidate our dream of building the software intelligence market from the ground-up," he added.

Cast serves Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. It has forayed into the Indian market and is eyeing a revenue of USD 8-9 million this calender year.

Delaroche said global businesses must be alert for modern day innovative cyber threats as well as faulty code quality.

"Despite progress in infrastructure robustness, IT businesses still suffer database, hardware and software outages...," he said.

Delaroche said structural performance insights will help company managements identify key issues which have the biggest impact on business operations.

"With 50 per cent of security problems occurring in software design and architecture, in-depth analysis is vital to ensure performance," he added.

Talking about his clients, Delaroche said, "In our initial stages of Cast, we met a Chief Technology Officer of a large global systems integrator. As we were giving our presentation, we watched him snoring away to glory. After we came out, we had a good laugh, for we thought cognac and wine would have done him in after a consummate lunch." "I am very proud to say, the snoring wonder is one Cast's biggest customers and is deploying our company across more than 20,000 developers to deliver high-quality software at lower cost," he said. PTI BDN ABM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.