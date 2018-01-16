Los Angeles, Jan 16 (PTI) Popular TV host Ashleigh Banfield has criticised Aziz Ansari's unnamed accuser.

Banfield, who hosts "Crime & Justice" on HLN, said the woman, who identified herself with the pseudonym 'Grace', misused the #MeToo movement.

"By your own clear description, this wasn't a rape, nor was it a sexual assault. By your description, your sexual encounter was unpleasant," she said.

"I'm sorry you had a bad date ... but let's take a moment to reflect on what you claim was the 'worst night of your life.'" The host then said that Grace had "chiseled away at a movement".

"The #MeToo movement has righted a lot of wrongs and it has made your career path much smoother ... what a gift. Yet, you looked that gift horse in the mouth and chiseled away at that powerful movement with your public accusation," Banfield said.

In a post on Babe.net, the woman claimed that she exchanged numbers with Ansari at the 2017 Emmy Awards after- party and went on a date with him on a bar on the banks of the Hudson river, which escalated quickly to a sexual encounter at his apartment.

The woman said she "used verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate how uncomfortable and distressed she was". She added that her reticence to engage in the act was "ignored" by the actor.

Grace alleged Ansari called her a cab when she wanted to leave and he texted her the next day. When she told him that she had an unpleasant experience, he apologised that he "misread things".

Responding to the claim, Ansari said the two engaged in "sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual".

A New York Times opinion piece by Bari Weiss has also termed the article in Babe.net as "arguably the worst thing that has happened to the #MeToo movement since it began in October". PTI BK BK .

