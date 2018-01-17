Chennai, Jan 17(PTI) Gold weighing 7 kgs and valued at Rs 2.13 crore has been seized from three passengers who arrived at the airport in Madurai from Singapore.

Acting on specific inputs that the yellow metal was being smuggled into India from Singapore, a team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials intercepted three passengers who arrived in Madurai yesterday, an officials release said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the three had concealed the gold bars weighing four kilograms in the bandage on both his legs.

The other two passengers had concealed the gold inside amplifiers found in their baggage, it said.

A total of 7.041 kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.13 crore was seized and three passengers arrested as per the Customs Act, 1962, the release said. PTI VIJ ROH .

