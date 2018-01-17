Visakhapatnam, Jan 17 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has been encouraging women entrepreneurs in a big way as they are a key to economic development of the state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said today.

"Women entrepreneurs are a key to economic development. It is everyone responsibility to encourage women for their economic development," he said.

Naidu was speaking after inaugurating a three-day international conference on "Innovation, incubation and industrialisation" organised by the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India here.

The Chief Minister said his government had encouraged women entrepreneurs in the state two decades ago by establishing self-help groups (SHGs).

Naidu served as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh from 1994 to 2004.

There were 90 lakh women members in these SHGs who are working with confidence and determination to improve the financial condition of their families, he said.

Women are doing extremely well in the field of information technology, where their productivity is more than that of their male counterparts, Naidu said.

Naidu said his government has taken a slew of steps for the industrial development in the state.

Andhra Pradesh is No. 1 in the ease of doing business ranking. Industrial proposals are being cleared within 21 days, the Chief Minister said.

He said the government has decided to establish industrial hubs in all the 175 Assembly segments in the state with a view to encourage entrepreneurship.

Naidu said the government had sanctioned 5 acres of land for setting up an industrial park for women entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh enjoys a lot of advantages like a long coastline, good rail, road and air connectivity, which are important for industrial growth.

The state has seven to eight ports and the government has decided to develop another six ports and two new airports, he said.

Binoy Kumar, Special Secretary (logistics and world expo), at the Union Ministry of Commence and Industry, said the Centre has been encouraging the logistics sector in a big way as it has the potential to generate large-scale jobs.

Delegates from Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Afghanistan besides representatives from the Andhra Pradesh government and women entrepreneurs are attending the conference. PTI COR RSY .

