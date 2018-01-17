New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has lifted its stay on the construction of a waste treatment plant in the catchment area of the Basai wetland at Gurgaon in Haryana.

A bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice U D Salvi passed the order after perusing the revenue records and noting that the land in question has not been identified as a wetland by the Haryana government.

The order came after the project proponent assured the bench that it would not to carry out construction on the site without obtaining the consent from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

The project proponent gave an undertaking that it would not set up any machinery or equipment to run the construction without an authorisation from the state pollution board.

"The record reveals that the land in question has not been identified as a wetland by the State of Haryana. In view of this fact and the undertaking given by the Project Proponent we vacate the injunction order dated July 27, 2017," the bench, also comprising expert member Nagin Nanda, said. The matter will now be heard on February 28.

The tribunal in July last year had ordered status quo after noting its adverse impact on the water body.

The green panel had earlier said the applicant has made out a prima facie case for directing preservation of land in question till further order of this tribunal in this regard.

The tribunal was earlier informed that the boundary wall of the plant, being developed by IL and FS Environmental Infrastructure and Services Ltd, was adjacent to the area known for rich biodiversity of bird species.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Delhi Bird Foundation seeking a stay on the project contending that the Basai wetland, though not declared as a wetland under the 2010 Wetland (Conservation & Management) Rules, was a valuable water body.

"The construction and debris plant which is under process of establishment shall have an adverse impact on the water body due to various activities connected with the plant," the plea had said.

The plant, according to the Gurgaon municipal corporation, will be spread over 3.5 acres of land and process 500 tonnes of waste a day.

The NGT had earlier issued notices to the the environment ministry, the Haryana government, the municipal corporation and the IL&FS Environmental Infrastructure and Services Ltd after the NGO alleged that the Basai wetland was in a critical condition due to the project. PTI PKS ARC .

