New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Transformers and Rectifiers (India) today announced that it has bagged a Rs 126 crore order from UPPTCL for supply of 53 transformers.

The order from UPPTCL (Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd )falls under the normal course of business, it said.

"The company neither has any interest in the entity that awarded the order nor falls within related party transactions," it said in a BSE filing.

With this order, the company's order book stands at around Rs 1,030 crore.

"The company continuously thrives to deliver quality products and services and over a period of time has become a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country," it said.

The company's stock was trading at Rs 41.10, up 1.61 per cent on BSE. PTI SID ANU .

