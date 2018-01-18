Bagnan (WB), Jan 18 (PTI) At least 20 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at a slum near Bagnan railway station around 10.30am today, police said.

Though there were no reports of any casualties, a two-year-old child fell ill after inhaling the smoke emitted due to the fire, the police said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after sometime, a police officer said.

All the shanties were reduced to ashes, a fire and emergency services officer said.

A police officer threw four LPG cylinders into a water body located near the slum and prevented them from exploding, the firefighter said.

Arunava Sen, Trinamool Congress MLA from Bagnan, also visited the spot and asked the administrative officials to extend all help and assistance to the people who lost their homes. PTI COR SBN .

