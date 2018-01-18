New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Eminent international jurist and former Australia High Court judge Michael Kirby has been appointed an honorary adjunct professor of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O P Jindal Global University (JGU).

Kirby, who is also an educator, has been credited with frequent citations of Indian judgements during his tenure as judge.

He will be among the other existing adjunct professors already at JGLS, including two judges of the Supreme Court of Hawaii, Justice Dalveer Bhandari, Judge of International Court of Justice at the Hague, jurist and parliamentarian Abhishek Manu Singhvi and senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, a press note released by the university said.

Professor C Raj Kumar, vice chancellor of JGU, said the appointment of Kirby at JGU shows his institution's commitment towards global legal education.

"The founding vision of JGU is to promote global education across different disciplines led by appointment of faculty members from different parts of the world with outstanding academic qualifications and experience," Kumar said in a release issued by the institution.

Michael Kirby has served as a Chairman of the Australian Law Reform Commission from 1975-84, Judge of the Federal Court of Australia (1983-4) and Justice of the High Court of Australia from 1996 to 2009.

He was awarded with Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) in 1991 and Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in 1982. PTI RRT AG SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.