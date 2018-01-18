New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A foreigner has been apprehended at the Delhi airport with Rs 10 lakh in the US currency in a case of suspected smuggling, a senior official said today.

The incident was reported late last night after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials detected a man roaming suspiciously inside the terminal area of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

K Justin, a Cote d'Ivoire national, was asked to undergo detailed frisking and subsequently USD 15,248 (about Rs 10 lakh) was seized from his baggage, the official said.

The man was handed over to immigration and police authorities, he said. PTI NES KJ .

