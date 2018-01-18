Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI) The centuries-old rock-cut temple and its lush-green premises, located at about 1800 feet above sea level, will soon woo visitors as a tourist destination near Kerala capital.

With an aim to tap the potentials of unexplored scenic inlands, the Kerala Tourism and the state Archaeology Department have jointly launched a multi-crore project to develop the hilltop Madavoorpara, about 20 kms away from here, as a major holiday destination.

Spread in a 22 acre land, the rock shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva and the picturesque surroundings, has already been attracting pilgrims, researchers and tourists for some time, tourism sources said.

Besides the shrine, believed to have been built between the 8-9 century AD, the long bamboo bridge leading to the top of the rock and the panoramic view of the surroundings are among the other attractions.

Under the new initiative, the authorities are planning to set up a handful of facilities including adventure zones, amphitheatre, floating cottages, water fountain, cafeteria, open stage, stone pavements and benches, cottages and green-huts, they said.

State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the development project at a function here yesterday.

Launching the initiative, the minister said the multi-crore initiative would help Madavoorpara find a place in the tourism calendar of the country.

Uralungal Labour Cooperative Society is entrusted with the implementation of the project at a cost of Rs seven crore, department sources said. PTI LGK RC .

