Geneva, Jan 18 (AFP) The last three years were the hottest on record, the United Nations weather agency said today, citing fresh global data underscoring the dramatic warming of the planet.

Consolidated data from five leading international weather agencies shows that "2015, 2016 and 2017 have been confirmed as the three warmest years on record", the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.

It added that 2016 remains the hottest year ever measured due to the warming effect of El Nino, while 2017 was the warmest non-El Nino year, beating out 2015 by less than one hundredth of a degree. (AFP) ZH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.