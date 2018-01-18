Retd IAS officer Manoj Kumar takes over as UP SEC
Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government today appointed retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC).
Kumar, a 1982-batch IAS officer, was appointed SEC and he joined this afternoon, official sources said here.
He had retired in February 2014.
The post of SEC fell vacant after S K Agarwal retired.
