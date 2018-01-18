Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government today appointed retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

Kumar, a 1982-batch IAS officer, was appointed SEC and he joined this afternoon, official sources said here.

He had retired in February 2014.

The post of SEC fell vacant after S K Agarwal retired.

