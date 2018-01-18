New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Amid pick up in demand in the domestic spot market against restricted supplies from producing belts, cardamom prices higher by 0.41 per cent, to Rs 1,129 per kg in futures trading today as participants built up fresh positions.

Further, tight supplies from the major producing regions too supported cardamom prices uptrend.

In futures trading at Multi Commodity Exchange, cardamom for delivery in February went up by Rs 4.60, or 0.41 per cent to Rs 1,129 per kg in business turnover of just two lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to pick up in demand in the spot market against restricted arrivals from producing regions, mainly pushed up cardamom prices at futures trade. PTI DP SUN ADI BAL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.