Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) Actor Keira Knightley said the portrayal of women being subjected to sexual violence in modern films is the reason she prefers doing period dramas.

Knightley, however, credited streaming giants Netflix and Amazon for producing original dramas with "strong female characters and female stories".

"With the rise of Netflix and Amazon we're seeing some strong female characters and female stories on streaming services.

"I don't know about films as much. I don't really do films set in the modern day because the female characters nearly always get raped. I always find something distasteful in the way women are portrayed, whereas I've always found very inspiring characters offered to me in historical pieces," Knightley told Variety.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor will next be seen in "Colette", a biopic in which she portrays French novelist Gabrielle Colette.

Knightley said there has been some improvement in Hollywood in "the last few years" as women's stories are suddenly being viewed as important.

"There's been some improvement. I'm suddenly being sent scripts with present-day women who aren't raped in the first five pages and aren't simply there to be the loving girlfriend or wife," she said. PTI RB BK .

