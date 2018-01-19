Washington, Jan 19 (PTI) Drinking 100 per cent fruit juice may not increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a study.

The research published in the Journal of Nutritional Science found that one hundred per cent juice does not have a significant effect on fasting blood glucose, fasting blood insulin, or insulin resistance.

The findings are consistent with previous research indicating that 100 per cent fruit juice is not associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes and support a growing body of evidence that it has no significant effect on glycemic control.

A comprehensive data analysis by researchers at Center for Chemical Regulation and Food Safety in the US quantitatively assessed the relationship between drinking 100 per cent juice and blood glucose control.

Using fasting blood glucose and fasting blood insulin levels as biomarkers for diabetes risk, the systematic review and meta-analysis included 18 randomised controlled trials (RCT) to evaluate the impact of 100 per cent juice from fruits, such as apple, berry, citrus, grape, and pomegranate.

Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic disorder where the body is unable to respond to insulin.

The first line of defence for preventing and treating type 2 diabetes is following a healthy lifestyle. Eating right, exercising regularly and staying at a healthy weight are encouraged.

Dietary guidelines recommend consumption of a healthy eating pattern which includes fruits, vegetables, grains, low-fat or fat-free dairy and a variety of protein foods.

A nearly 120 millilitre glass of 100 per cent juice counts as one serving (half cup) of fruit, and can complement whole fruit to help individuals add more produce to their diets, researchers said. PTI SAR SAR .

