Mexico City, Jan 19 (AP) A freight car carrying bulk corn derailed today in the northern suburbs of Mexico City, rolled over and crushed part of a house by the side of the tracks, killing five people.

The victims were apparently crushed as they slept before dawn. It was unclear if they were killed by rubble from a wall collapsed by the train car, by the car itself or by the large amount of corn that spilled out of the car.

Mexico's Transportation Department said the derailment was under investigation and the train was operated under a private rail concession with Kansas City Southern de Mexico.

The company has not commented.

Photos of the scene showed the car's wheel-truck broken loose, rails separated from ties and the car resting on its side after partly falling down an embankment onto the house.

Homes are routinely built on or very near railway rights of way in Mexico. (AP) CHT .

