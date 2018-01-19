Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Veteran actor Helen Mirren said she never faced sexual harassment in Hollywood as she debuted late in the industry.

In an interview with Sunday Today, a preview of which has been released, Mirren talked about how men would often expose themselves in front of her when she was in her twenties.

"I had never experienced that... in Hollywood. Because (when) I came to Hollywood, I was in my 30s. I was too old. It doesn't happen to you unless you're very young," Mirren said.

The 72-year-old actor also recalled her own experiences of sexual misconduct in public in her 20s.

"When I was between 16 and 23, 24, men would expose themselves to me often. I would say about once a week. On the subway, on the Tube, on the bus, or walking down a road," she said.

"Weird, because it's not like you're going to go, 'Oh my god, that's the most gorgeous thing I've ever seen'. It's the opposite. It's horror," she added.

Mirren also spoke about the #MeToo and Time's Up movements while reflecting on the recent shift in Hollywood that opened the doors for women to speak out against sexual abuse.

"This moment in time, this last sort of four or five months has been an enormous shift going on. It's been coming.

And I say 'Time's up'. Well it's about time time's up. You know, it's taken a long time to get here," Mirren said. PTI RB SHD .

