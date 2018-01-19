Puducherry, Jan 19 (PTI) The residents of the port city of Karaikal will no longer have to undertake a three-hour-long drive to Puducherry to apply for a passport thanks to the new post-office passport seva kendra (POPSK) that was inaugurated today.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Chief Minister Puducherry V Narayanaswamy presided over the ceremony to inaugurate the Karaikal kendra.

The Ministry of External Affairs has collaborated with the Department of Posts to set up these post-office passport seva kendra in head post-offices across the country in order to provide passport related services on a larger scale.

A total of 236 passport kendras have been announced, of which 60 such centres have been set up so far.

The passport kendra at Karaikal will aim to serve 50 applicants everyday, which could be scaled up subsequently.

