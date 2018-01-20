Mathura, Jan 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikant Sharma today visited Mohanpur Aduki village in Mathura, where an eight-year-old boy was killed in alleged police firing.

On Wednesday, Madhav was killed allegdly during a police encounter with criminals in the village. The villagers allege that the child was killed by police gunshot, but the police say he may have been caught in the crossfire with the criminals.

Four police personnel were involved in the encounter.

They have been suspended.

Six more have been sent to police lines.

SSP Swapnil Mamgai has sent the six to police lines for their alleged role in the killing of Madhav, said police PRO Sanjeev Tyagi.

Sharma said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was "pained" on Madhav's death.

"Guilty would not be spared," he said. PTI CORR ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.