Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished people of the state on the occasion of Saraswati Puja today.

In a pictorial message in her official facebook page, Banerjee said "My sincere wishes to everyone on the occasion of the worship of the Goddess of learning." Saraswati puja is one of the biggest festivals in the Bengali calendar. PTI SUS KK KK .

