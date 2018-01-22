Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old man today drowned in a lake while immersing an idol of Lord Ganesh, a senior civic official said.

The incident occurred when immersion of Lord Ganesh idols was taking place on the last date of 'Maghi Ganapati' festival at the Davala Lake in Ovla village here, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

During immersion one Ganesh Prasad, slipped, fell in the lake and drowned, added Kadam.

His body was later fished out and has been sent for postmortem, the officer said.

Police said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kasarwadavali police station. PTI COR NRB .

