Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) Over 200 films in different regional and international languages will be screened at Innovative International Film Festival to be held here from April 14 to 16.

The three-day event would provide an ultimate platform for aspiring film makers, investors, exhibitors, artists, media houses and distributors to network, participate and promote their talents, Kannada film director Rajendra Singh Babu told reporters here.

The event would also have business conclaves, live shows and will end with an award function recognising talents from feature films, short films and television content, he said.

Film enthusiast, students of cinema and aspiring filmmakers can participate in over 20 workshops covering different aspects of film making, multi-language film actor Sudeep said.

As part of discussions, numerous conferences would be held during the event to understand the trends of current South Indian films with a special focus on improving content on Kannada films, Sudeep said. PTI BDN RA RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.