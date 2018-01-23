Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) Hemant Kumar Sharma, a 2002-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, an official order said today.

The divisional commissioner's post fell vacant after the incumbent officer Mandeep Kumar Bhandari proceeded on central deputation earlier this month.

"Commissioner Secretary Transport department Hemant Kumar Sharma, who was also holding additional charge of the post of administrative secretary, science and technology department, is transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy," the government order said.

The order also noted that IAS officer M Raju, secretary to the government, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control department, would now hold the additional charge of the posts of administrative secretary, transport and science and technology department, till further orders.

Bhandari was appointed as private secretary to the union minister for human resource development in the higher education department at the level of director for a period of five years.

The state government has also transferred programme officer, Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Suriya Jabeen (KAS) and posted her as the additional district development commissioner Jammu against an available vacancy.

