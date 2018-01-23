Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) India ranks third on the US Green Building Council's (USGBC) annual ranking of the top 10 countries for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified buildings.

According to the survey by USGBC, the top 10 list highlights countries outside of the US that are using LEED and India, with more than 752 LEED-certified projects totalling over 20.28 million gross square meters of space, ranks third.

"Around the world leaders are committing to climate change initiatives that have the power to improve quality of life for citizens and ensure a sustainable future," USGBC and Green Business Certification (GBCI) President and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam said in a statement issued here.

The list ranks countries and regions in terms of cumulative LEED-certified gross square metres as of December 31, 2017 and represents 6,657 certified projects totalling more than 158 million gross sq mt.

The top 10 list is led by China with a total of 1,211 LEED certified and registered projects for more than 47.16 million gross sq mt of space followed by Canada with 2,970 such projects with a total space of 40.77 million gross sq mt.

The other countries include Brazil, Germany, Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Mexico and the UAE.

In comparison, the US, which is not included in the list, has 30,669 LEED certified projects totalling 385.65 million gross sq mt. PTI PSK DSK DSK .

