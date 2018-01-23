New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Shares of agriculture solutions firm Rallis India today tumbled over 7 per cent after the company reported a drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.94 crore for the December quarter.

The stock plunged 7.10 per cent to end at Rs 251.90 on BSE. Intra-day, it tanked 7.70 per cent to Rs 250.25.

On NSE, shares of the company dropped 6.82 per cent to close at Rs 252.45.

The Tata Group firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 25.34 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Net income jumped to Rs 393.86 crore during the October- December period of the current fiscal from Rs 352.19 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing yesterday. PTI SUM SBT .

