Kerala government to take online cabs head on, launch own platform

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to equip the conventional autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the state to take on the online cab aggregators, the Labour Department is planning to launch an online platform where the customers can book autorickshaws, taxicabs, contract carriers, ambulance and even trucks according to their needs.

The project will be implemented under the direct control of the Kerala State Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board with financial aid from the State Planning Board. Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan had held an initial round of talks with various trade unions last week and their leaders have assured to convey their feedback within 10 days.

The planning board has accepted a project report prepared by the Uralungal Labour Contract Society Ltd and assured financial help for the project’s implementation. If implemented, the project will benefit 12,63,622 transport workers registered with the welfare fund board.A pilot project will be soon implemented in Thiruvananthapuram, bringing around 10,000 autorickshaws and taxis plying in the city onto the platform.

A control room will be set up to coordinate the platform, which will work 24x7. In the second phase, the online platform will be extended across the state. The authorities aim to ensure 20 per cent increase in income for taxi-autorickshaw drivers.

The government plans to bring contract carriers and goods vehicles onto the platform assuring not just last-mile connectivity, but total transportation solutions to the customers.The project will be beneficial to the drivers as the welfare fund board is planning to enter into an agreement with petroleum companies, vehicle dealers, service stations and insurance firms to ensure petrocards and low operation and maintenance costs.

The project comes as a great relief for the conventional taxi drivers who are facing a decline in earnings with the increasing popularity of the app-based operators.

“The project will be beneficial to both cab drivers and customers. While the online aggregators overcharge customers during peak hours in the name of surge pricing, the government platform will have a fixed rate which will be competitive also. The plan is to provide skill-based training to the workers to ensure safety and customer-friendly service. The member drivers will be able to save around Rs 6,000 on operation and maintenance cost as the government will facilitate an agreement with petroleum companies, vehicle dealers, service stations and insurance companies to provide special discounts,” State Planning Board Technical Chief N R Joy told Express.

The customers can book rides using mobile app or by contacting the call centre.They will get a printed receipt for the amount paid and can share their experience on the website.There will be a panic button in the vehicle which will help the customer to contact the police in case of emergency.

The Motor Vehicles Department will track the movement of the vehicle. The bill can be paid in cash, through e-wallet or by card swiping.The vehicle owners will have to install a 10.1 inch touch screen device working on android operation system with 3G/GSM connectivity to join the platform.

Features and support force

■ No surge pricing

■ Intelligent transport system to track the vehicles

■ Competitive rates

■ Better benefits to drivers

Implementing agency

Labour Department

Support system

Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board

Guidelines and financial aid

State Planning Board

IT support

Kerala IT Mission

Monitoring

Motor Vehicles Department, Police, Legal Metrology Department

Project coordination

Uralungal Labour Contract Society Ltd

12,63,622 members registered with Welfare Fund Board will benefit from the new project