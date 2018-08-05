Launched months ago, AC boat waits for its first public ride

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The much-hyped luxurious AC boat, the services of which was inaugurated way back in March this year, is yet to go on its first trip, carrying the general public. The AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) inaugurated the AC boat in Bhavani Island on March 18. The fully air-conditioned boat, the first-of-its-kind in the State, with the body made of fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) and covered with transparent glasses, has been kept out of the reaches of the public reportedly because of technical glitches.

The boat was supposed to be available for public rides on Saturday, but the boat stayed stationary at the Punnami Ghat, in the city. When asked about the supposed maiden journey of the boat, carrying general public of the city, the officials said that there were not ‘many tourists on Saturday’.

According to sources, the officials are facing a problem in terms of generating adequate revenue, by running the boat service. They felt that the boat project had become a burden as not many people were turning up for the ride in this AC boat that had a price tag of either Rs 160 per head or Rs 7,000 per hour.

However, speaking to TNIE, T V Sudarshan, general manager of water fleet, APTDC said, “It is an imported boat and after the inauguration, during trial rides, there rose a problem regarding the air-conditioning system. As the boat is covered with glasses, people will feel suffocated if it is without AC. So it was repaired and soon we will make it available for the public”.

For record, the boat, as has been mentioned is an imported one. It was built in and imported from China. The cost of this AC boat is Rs 1.19 crore. It was supplied by Litmus Marine Innovation P Ltd, a Mumbai-based company. As has been mentioned the boat has FRP body and is covered with elegant tuff end glasses, which allow the tourists to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Krishna river and its adjoining areas, throughout the ride.

This fully air-conditioned boat can seat 28 persons and accommodate a maximum of 33 persons. It has two outboard motors of 90HP capacity made by Tohatsu of Japan. The facilities of this boat include LED TV for entertainment of the tourists, public address and audio system, navigation lighting system etc.

Initially, the boat was inaugurated on March 18 and was reserved for private parties, rather than for public rides. The officials charge ` 7000 plus 18 per cent GST for one hour. But soon after the inauguration of the boat and its trial rides, the AC developed a snag. The engineers came to the Punnami Ghat and he repair works continued till July.

After the repair works were completed the trail rides of the boat were done and the officials reportedly decided to take the boat on its first public ride on Saturday, August 4. However, the journey did not take place. The boat stayed parked at the banks of Krishna.

