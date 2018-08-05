Yogi Adityanath government has new plans: Ancient Ayodhya set to get an ultra-modern twin

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Ram temple can wait. The Yogi Adityanath government has new plans for the holy town of Ayodhya.In order to put the temple town on the global religious tourism map, it’s planning to build a new, or Navya Ayodhya, a modern township with world class facilities between Ayodhya and Faizabad.

The highlight of the proposed new township will be a ‘nirvana abode’ or Mukti Dham — a place to seek and attain ‘moksha’ (salvation), and an abode for those wanting to end their days in the land of Lord Ram. After approval from the tourism department, the township project, reportedly prepared by London-based consultancy firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers, has been forwarded to the state government for its approval.

To be built on a 500-acre area along Faizabad-Gorakhpur national highway, about 10 km from Ayodhya at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore, the ambitious project envisages facilities like five-star hotels, riverside resorts, multi-storey buildings —both commercial and residential —and underground systems for drainage and electric wiring.

The work on the township is likely to begin later this year.According to highly placed sources in the Ayodhya- Faizabad Development Authority, the work for land acquisition on the identified site has already begun.